Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 457,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,838,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE BBWI opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $82.00.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
