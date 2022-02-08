Junto Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 224,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,293,000. Junto Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Match Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Match Group by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,821,000 after buying an additional 696,482 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.73. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

