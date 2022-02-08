KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,478,322 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 109,321 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of KB Home worth $57,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91. KB Home has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

