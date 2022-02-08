KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $104.57 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,936 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.2% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $104,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 315.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 62,178 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 33,973 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

