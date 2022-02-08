Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Earnings Results

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMT traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.29. 831,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after acquiring an additional 705,078 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

