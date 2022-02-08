Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KFRC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC traded up $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. 572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kforce by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kforce by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,134,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

