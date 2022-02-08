Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20 EPS.
KFRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.09. 166,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.
