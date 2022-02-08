Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q1 guidance to $0.72-$0.80 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.20 EPS.

KFRC stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.09. 166,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,169. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 40.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 24.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

