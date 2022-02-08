Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

KE traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $30.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 47,210 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kimball Electronics during the second quarter worth $364,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 32.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kimball Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.