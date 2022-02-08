Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.
KE traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.29. 3,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Kimball Electronics has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $30.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.40.
In related news, VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $75,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Kimball Electronics Company Profile
Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.
