Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.27. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.07%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

