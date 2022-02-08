Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,492,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.27.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

