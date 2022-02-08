KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE KIO opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $17.05.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
