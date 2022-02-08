L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.350-$13.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.30 billion-$17.70 billion.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,406. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $181.60 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.61.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

