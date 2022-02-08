Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.06. Lakeland Industries has a 52-week low of $18.58 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.62.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 174,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $4,180,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,154,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

