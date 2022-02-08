Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

LCI stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 200.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 20,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 95,900 shares of company stock valued at $174,609. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lannett by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 859,094 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $754,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lannett by 866.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 182,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

