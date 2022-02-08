Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 25,616 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 2,531.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.73. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $184.70 and a 52 week high of $223.78.

