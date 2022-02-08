Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

