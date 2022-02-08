Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 588,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,299,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 60,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.93.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $156.59 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.26.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

