Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,035 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after acquiring an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 571,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 471,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,888,000 after acquiring an additional 186,773 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

