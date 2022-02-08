Lear (NYSE:LEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lear (NYSE:LEA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

LEA traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,497. Lear has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lear stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.29.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

