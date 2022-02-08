LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Hood River Capital Management LLC

Hood River Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,471 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LegalZoom.com worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LZ. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. Analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 34,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $549,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,850.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

