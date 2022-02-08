Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $90,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 158.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.

NYSE FNV traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $138.41. 23,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average of $139.75. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.