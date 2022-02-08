Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,139 MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after buying an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.36. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,893. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.85.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

