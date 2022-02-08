Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LEG stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $59.16.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

