Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
LEG stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.33. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $59.16.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.
