Lendefi 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,932.00 (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Lendefi has a total market capitalization of $675,044.44 and $1,932.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00049529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,052.66 or 0.07087818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,000.65 or 0.99841060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00052308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00054668 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006336 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Buying and Selling Lendefi

