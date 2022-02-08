Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,392,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,037 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $446,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 5.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Lerer Hippeau Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $7,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lerer Hippeau Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LHAA stock remained flat at $$9.71 on Tuesday. 2,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,262. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.