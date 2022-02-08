Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,391,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

CVS Health stock opened at $109.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $68.02 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

