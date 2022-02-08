Leuthold Group LLC Makes New Investment in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $421,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,080 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $91.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.46 and a 200 day moving average of $83.36. Matson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $101.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

