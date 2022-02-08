Leuthold Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,776 Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,776 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice bought 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.16. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $79.97.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

