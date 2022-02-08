Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Receives $33.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.73.

A number of research firms have commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,533 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $14,917,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 769.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 106,033 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,535 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,531,000 after buying an additional 292,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,240 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

LEVI stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 29,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,315. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

