Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $45,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after purchasing an additional 861,499 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.2% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 161,828 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $152.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.