Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Position Boosted by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 250.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 106,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,681. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.