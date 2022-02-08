Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.27.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 69,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.