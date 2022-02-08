Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $50.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LSPD. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of LSPD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $178,731,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter worth $59,755,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter worth $111,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,924,000 after purchasing an additional 602,813 shares in the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

