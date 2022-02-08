Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Piper Sandler

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.27.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSPD traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,765. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.78. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,731,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after buying an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,755,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after buying an additional 602,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.