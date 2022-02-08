Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.50.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

