Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSPD. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$57.00 to C$50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$96.75.

Shares of TSE:LSPD opened at C$39.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.35. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$33.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

