Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $102,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 44,611 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 669.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 77,604 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $192.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.90.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

