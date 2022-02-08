Linde (NYSE:LIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.50.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $298.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,122. The company has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. Linde has a 12 month low of $241.88 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Amundi acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $340,702,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in Linde by 124.4% during the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Linde by 142.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $145,735,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

