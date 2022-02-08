Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 858,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 7.87% of Lindsay worth $130,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $179.26.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

