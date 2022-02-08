Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post sales of $2.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.54 million to $3.60 million. Liquidia posted sales of $740,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $12.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 million to $13.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.10 million, with estimates ranging from $13.99 million to $22.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidia.

Get Liquidia alerts:

LQDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler acquired 117,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LQDA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 306,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,703. Liquidia has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $335.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.16.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.