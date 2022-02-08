Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the technology company will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.65.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LFUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.60.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $254.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $234.59 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 18.61%.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,437 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,091. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 0.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 35.3% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 5.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.