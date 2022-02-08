loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.55

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 3283954 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. loanDepot’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 1,010,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in loanDepot by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

