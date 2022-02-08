Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 48,773 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

