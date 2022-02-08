Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $39.55 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,196 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $39,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $155.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.32 and a 200-day moving average of $156.60. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $132.00 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

