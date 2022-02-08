Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $4.90 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,327 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

