Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 47,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Shares of WMT opened at $137.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.08 and its 200-day moving average is $143.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The company has a market capitalization of $382.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

