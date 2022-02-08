Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

NYSE:AMP opened at $311.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.94 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

