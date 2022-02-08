Ltd. Enervest Sells 7,455,815 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $21.94. 1,831,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,271,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at about $55,952,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,996,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

