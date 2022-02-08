Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.81.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.86. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $97,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,876,000 after buying an additional 32,814 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 11.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 12.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

