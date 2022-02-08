LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LXI stock opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 120.20 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.60 ($2.10). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.37.
LXI REIT Company Profile
