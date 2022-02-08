LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.50

LXI REIT plc (LON:LXI) announced a dividend on Friday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LXI stock opened at GBX 143.40 ($1.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.37, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. LXI REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 120.20 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 155.60 ($2.10). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 145.37.

LXI REIT Company Profile

The Company, a real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, is listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in February 2017.

